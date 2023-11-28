Advertise With Us
Christmas tree lots and stores in Greenville begin to see uptick in business as people look for perfect tree

By Jaylen Holloway
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -There are only a few days left until December, which means it’s time to start searching for the perfect Christmas tree. Whether you’re looking to buy an artificial tree or a real one, several tree lots and stores in the east have you covered.

People have plenty of stores and Christmas tree lots to choose from when buying, especially in Greenville.

Big Lots, Michaels, Lowe’s, and Walmart are traditionally some of the most commonly visited stores for people, who may be looking for an artificial tree.

For those who like to smell the fresh pine and fir of a real Christmas tree, tree lots like Mountain Boy Trees is an option.

Larry Cuthbertson says scoping your living area is essential, no matter what kind of tree you buy.

“Be sure to look at the space that you have,” Cuthbertson said. “Don’t get it too big, get it tall enough but not too tall. Do some measurements, because most people bring trees back due to them being too tall or wide and they won’t fit. Think about where you’re going to put it, don’t put it near a heating vent.”

According to a recent study done at North Carolina State University, there’s an overwhelming amount of real Christmas trees available this year in the Tar Heel state.

Researchers also don’t believe pricing will be an issue this year when buying a real Christmas tree, despite farmers seeing rising production costs in previous years.

