Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Boyfriend charged with murder, stealing dead woman’s SUV

James Purvis, Jr.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man wanted for stealing his dead girlfriend’s SUV on the day she was killed is now in jail on a charge of murder.

James Purvis, Jr. was caught in Raleigh and initially charged with larceny of a motor vehicle.

Deputies say 41-year-old Jessica Riggs was found shot to death just before 5:00 p.m. last Thursday at a home on Rick Circle, outside of Greenville.

Purvis was the woman’s live-in boyfriend, according to deputies.

The 35-year-old Purvis was seen leaving the home with the woman’s Ford Explorer, according to deputies. That stolen vehicle was recovered by Raleigh police near a bus station.

Yesterday, deputies said the man was a person of interest in Riggs’ murder.

Purvis is in the Pitt County jail without bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WHITAKER
Pitt County search ends with wanted man in custody
David Bowen
Greenville finally confirms high-ranking police officer demoted, suspended without pay
James Purvis, Jr.
Boyfriend wanted for questioning in woman’s murder taken into custody
The Highway Patrol says the chase started around 4:10 p.m. when the motorcyclist wouldn’t stop...
Greenville motorcyclist killed in Raleigh high-speed chase
Freezing temperatures will grip the east as an arctic ridge of high pressure builds in across...
First Alert Weather Day: Deep freeze still targeting Tuesday night through sunrise Wednesday

Latest News

The school closed in 2008 and is being sold "as is".
Vacant Kinston elementary school bidding climbs to $278,000
Freezing temperatures will grip the east as an arctic ridge of high pressure builds in across...
First Alert Weather Day: Deep freeze still targeting Tuesday night through sunrise Wednesday
SBI investigating Greene County jail death
SBI investigating Greene County jail death
SBI investigating Greene County jail death