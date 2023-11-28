Boyfriend charged with murder, stealing dead woman’s SUV

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man wanted for stealing his dead girlfriend’s SUV on the day she was killed is now in jail on a charge of murder.

James Purvis, Jr. was caught in Raleigh and initially charged with larceny of a motor vehicle.

Deputies say 41-year-old Jessica Riggs was found shot to death just before 5:00 p.m. last Thursday at a home on Rick Circle, outside of Greenville.

Purvis was the woman’s live-in boyfriend, according to deputies.

The 35-year-old Purvis was seen leaving the home with the woman’s Ford Explorer, according to deputies. That stolen vehicle was recovered by Raleigh police near a bus station.

Yesterday, deputies said the man was a person of interest in Riggs’ murder.

Purvis is in the Pitt County jail without bond.

