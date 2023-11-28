BIG FISH STORY: Big Rock Foundation donates $1.6 million to charities

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Big Rock Foundation is casting a big line of generosity for charities on Giving Tuesday.

The Fishing Tournament Foundation announced on Tuesday, that they will be donating $1,659,000 to charities.. This donation is the largest in the foundation’s history and sends the amount the foundation has given to charity since 1986 to over $10 million.

“The charitable contributions announced today are made possible by the record-breaking success, participation and sponsorship across all three events, and year-round retail sales,” said Executive Director Madison Struyk.

The foundation credited three of its signature tournaments with making the donation possible. According to the foundation, The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament, with its 271 boats and anglers from around the world, is the driving force behind the incredible donation.

The foundation also credited the Big Rock Keli Wagner Lady Angler Tournament which they say has become the world’s largest ladies-only tournament, boasting 266 boats, and The Big Rock Kids Tournament, which the foundation says has become a renowned event that gets Jr. Anglers hooked on fishing and has funded donations to children’s charities in Eastern North Carolina.

“This is a historical day for Big Rock tournaments…the best day of the year!”, commented Crystal Hesmer, Foundation Director. “We are so thankful for our many donations to the Foundation this year including memorial, individual, and tournament participant contributions.”

The foundation said its largest single donation ever made was part of this year’s donations. The donation of $500,000 to Carteret Health Care for the establishment of a state-of-the-art oncology center.

The foundation said that the funds will be utilized to establish a cutting-edge cancer center at Carteret Health Care, providing crucial resources for the diagnosis, treatment, and care of individuals facing cancer.

The foundation also gave $250K to the Carteret Community Theater, and the Beaufort Little League received $177K. Several other area non-profits such as school bands, sports programs, arts programs, military appreciation, research, health, scouting, and more received funds from the foundation.

For more information, please visit thebigrock.com/charity

