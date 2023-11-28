Beaufort County DSS preparing for Medicaid Expansion

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - With Medicaid Expansion set to launch statewide on December 1, the Beaufort County Department of Social Services (DSS) is making preparations for the increase in those who qualify.

Beaufort County DSS officials estimate that 3150 people in the county will become eligible when the program launches.

DSS officials say that Medicaid Expansion covers people who are 19 - 64 years old and have higher incomes than those who otherwise qualify.

Under the new law passed by the North Carolina Legislature earlier this year, North Carolinians may be able to get health care insurance through Medicaid even if they didn’t qualify before.

According to DSS, adults ages 19 through 64 earning up to 138% of the federal poverty line may be eligible. That means single people earning about $20,000/year or families of three earning about $34,000/year could possibly qualify after the launch.

Beaufort County DSS is asking anyone who thinks they are eligible under the expanded guidelines to apply for Medicaid benefits online at https://epass.nc.gov. You can also apply online through HealthCare.gov, or in person at Beaufort County DSS. Beaufort County DSS is located at 632 W. Fifth St. Washington, NC 27889.

