Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

World’s largest Bob Ross painting exhibit open now in North Carolina

10 perfect gifts for anyone who loves Bob Ross
10 perfect gifts for anyone who loves Bob Ross(tcw-wxix)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Happy little trees have made their way to Rocky Mount North Carolina, where the world’s largest Bob Ross painting exhibit is on display now.

Running now through Jan. 4, 2024, the exhibit, which features more than 75 paintings, is open at the Mims Gallery inside NC Wesleyan University’s Dunn Center.

Bob Ross Fantastic Little Paintings
Bob Ross Fantastic Little Paintings(ncwu)

In addition to it being the biggest in the world, it is also the first Ross exhibit in North Carolina, organizers say.

Patrons can choose time slots from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 2-5 p.m. daily until tickets are sold out.

Tickets are $15 per person and children under five get in free. They can be purchased here.

Ross is best known for his instructional art show “The Joy of Painting,” which aired from January 1983 to May 1994.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Sopejstal, 60, won $25,000 a year for life in Michigan's Lucky for Life lottery. He...
Lucky mistake leads to man winning $25,000 a year for life in lottery
New Bern Police Department investigate shooting
Freezing temperatures will grip the east as an arctic ridge of high pressure builds in across...
First Alert Weather Day: Hard freeze likely Tuesday night for Eastern NC
FILE - The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021.
Honda recalls select Accords and HR-Vs over missing piece in seat belt pretensioners
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg...
6-year-old dies in hunting accident, officials say

Latest News

The Highway Patrol says the chase started around 4:10 p.m. when the motorcyclist wouldn’t stop...
Greenville motorcyclist killed in Raleigh high-speed chase
Josh Kohr and Dr. Hannah Mayfield Kohr
First Republican in nearly 20 years runs for Register of Deed
Freezing temperatures will grip the east as an arctic ridge of high pressure builds in across...
First Alert Weather Day: Hard freeze likely Tuesday night for Eastern NC
First Alert Forecast For November 27, 2023
First Alert Forecast For November 27, 2023