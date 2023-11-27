World’s largest Bob Ross painting exhibit open now in North Carolina

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Happy little trees have made their way to Rocky Mount North Carolina, where the world’s largest Bob Ross painting exhibit is on display now.

Running now through Jan. 4, 2024, the exhibit, which features more than 75 paintings, is open at the Mims Gallery inside NC Wesleyan University’s Dunn Center.

In addition to it being the biggest in the world, it is also the first Ross exhibit in North Carolina, organizers say.

Patrons can choose time slots from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 2-5 p.m. daily until tickets are sold out.

Tickets are $15 per person and children under five get in free. They can be purchased here.

Ross is best known for his instructional art show “The Joy of Painting,” which aired from January 1983 to May 1994.

