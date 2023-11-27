Tips on how to avoid Cyber Monday scams

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As its name implies, Cyber Monday is supposed to be a huge day for scoring deals online.

“I’ve been looking at the deals,” said Addie Dant, an online shopper.

“Make sure the website is legit. I look it up, and I say, is blank blank blank fake/real? See reviews,” said Dant.

Cyber Monday can also be a scammer’s paradise as they try to get you to part with your holiday shopping funds, and the number of scams is on the rise.

Online shopping scams are one of the most prevalent scams that we can come across as a consumer,” said Alyssa Parker, a communications director with the Better Business Bureau of Eastern Carolina.

“It’s an easy way for a lot of people to make money,” said Parker “It’s a huge business. Nearly $1 billion dollars a year is lost to scams.”

According to Parker, there are some ways you can stay safe, including when you purchase online, and be smart about how you buy.

“One of the things for consumers we suggest is when you’re buying anything online is to always use a credit card, and that’s because it offers greater protection if it were to get into the wrong hands,” said Parker.

Parker also says there are some red flags to watch out for.

“The things you can look for grammar that’s a huge red flag often a lot of these scammers are from overseas so English is not their language,” said Parker.

Also, make sure to use link preview features on your phone to make sure it doesn’t look fishy.

“You’re on the phone or make sure you’re trying to see where the link will take you if the URL is a random assortment of numbers and letters, huge red flag,” said Parker.

Overall, Parker says don’t be too hasty to jump on a deal that looks too good to be true, something online shoppers we spoke to say they are careful to do.

According to Safe Wise, there has been a 3% increase in online scams over the past year, showing that now 40% of shoppers have experienced a scam while shopping online.

If you feel like you have been scammed, Parker says to report that scam to them so they can educate other consumers and help you with ways to get your money back.

