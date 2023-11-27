Shooting inside motorcycle club kills Rocky Mount man

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - No arrests have been announced after a shooting Sunday night inside a motorcycle club.

Rocky Mount police said 55-year-old Donald Joseph was shot by someone in All Round Huzlerz on Tarboro Street.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m.

No one else was hit by the gunfire and police say it appears those involved were known to each other.

Anyone with information on this homicide should call Rocky Mount police at 252-972-1411 or Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111.

