Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Shooting inside motorcycle club kills Rocky Mount man

Rocky Mount police
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - No arrests have been announced after a shooting Sunday night inside a motorcycle club.

Rocky Mount police said 55-year-old Donald Joseph was shot by someone in All Round Huzlerz on Tarboro Street.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m.

No one else was hit by the gunfire and police say it appears those involved were known to each other.

Anyone with information on this homicide should call Rocky Mount police at 252-972-1411 or Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freezing temperatures will grip the east as an arctic ridge of high pressure builds in across...
First Alert Weather Day: Hard freeze expected Tuesday night-Wednesday morning
The Highway Patrol says the chase started around 4:10 p.m. when the motorcyclist wouldn’t stop...
Greenville motorcyclist killed in Raleigh high-speed chase
Michael Sopejstal, 60, won $25,000 a year for life in Michigan's Lucky for Life lottery. He...
Lucky mistake leads to man winning $25,000 a year for life in lottery
New Bern Police Department investigate shooting
FILE - The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021.
Honda recalls select Accords and HR-Vs over missing piece in seat belt pretensioners

Latest News

All-way stop sign
Pitt County intersection becomes all-way stop
James Purvis, Jr.
Boyfriend wanted for questioning in woman’s murder
Two Wrangell families and a tight community are mourning this week, following the loss of...
Eastern Carolina native still missing after Alaska landslide
Charlie First Alert Forecast 11/27
Charlie First Alert Forecast 11/27