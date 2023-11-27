SBI investigating Greene County jail death

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The SBI is investigating the death of an inmate at the Greene County jail.

Sheriff Matt Sasser says Frederick Dixon died around 10:20 p.m. Saturday.

The sheriff says about an hour earlier, detention officers called EMS for the 51-year-old inmate for a medical issue. During that check, Dixon “was responsive, and his vitals were found to be ok”.

The man was taken back to his cell. After getting back to the cell, Sasser said Dixon became unresponsive while sitting on his bunk. EMS, which had not yet left the jail, came back inside the jail and began life-saving measures.

Dixon was in jail for several drug charges, as well as felony larceny and a gun charge.

It is normal practice for the SBI to be called in to investigate jail deaths.

