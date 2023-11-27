Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Sunshine and breezy conditions may lead to freezing temperatures tonight

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An incoming area of high pressure will keep skies sunny during the daytime and clear overnight. This, coupled with a steady breeze out of the northwest will help drive temperatures down near freezing tonight for most communities before setting up our first hard freeze of the season. Once the sun sets, the mercury will fall. Overnight lows will tumble into the low 30s by Tuesday morning, setting us up for the mid to upper 40s Tuesday afternoon. Skies will remain clear and sunny.

On Tuesday, expect a picturesque weather setting characterized by abundant sunshine, gentle breezes, and a crisp chill in the air. The day will begin with temperatures dipping into the mid to upper 20s, creating a cool start. As the day progresses, the mercury will climb to the middle 40s, providing a touch of warmth amid the chilly atmosphere. However, don’t be deceived by the apparent temperature, as the wind will play a role, making it feel more like the 30s at times during the afternoon.

Transitioning to Wednesday, the weather takes a cooler turn with lighter winds contributing to a drop in temperatures. The morning will greet you with a brisk chill, as lows plummet into the lower 20s. In some areas, particularly in a few backyards, temperatures may even dip into the teens, creating a frosty start to the day. Despite the abundant sunshine, the chill persists throughout Wednesday, with daytime highs lingering in the middle 40s. It’s a day characterized by a serene atmosphere and a lingering wintry feel, providing a refreshing contrast to the previous day’s breezy conditions.

As for the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is not monitoring any tropical devolvement in the final days of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The final day of hurricane season is November 30.

