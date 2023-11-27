Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots both exceed $300 million

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern North Carolinians can play this week for two jackpots that have both exceed $300 million.

According to lottery officials, tonight’s Powerball jackpot stands at a $352 million annuity that is worth $163.3 million in cash. Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot stands at a $335 million annuity that is worth $153.1 million in cash.

“We always get excited when both Mega Millions and Powerball go on big runs at the same time,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “We have seen some big wins recently in both games and hopefully we will be celebrating a big jackpot win in North Carolina this week.”

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

Watch tonight’s Powerball drawing on WITN-TV news at 11.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.