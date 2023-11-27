Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Pitt County school on lockdown due to nearby manhunt

Pactolus Global Studies School went on the lockdown around 2:10 p.m. because of a chase in the...
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pitt County elementary school is on lockdown and buses are being delayed due to a nearby manhunt.

Pactolus Global Studies School went on the lockdown around 2:10 p.m. because of a chase in the area and a subsequent search by law enforcement officers, according to a school system spokesman.

Multiple agencies, including Pitt County deputies and state troopers, are actively searching the wooded area around U.S. 264 near the school.

School spokesman Tom McClellan says the school is conducting a controlled release for parents who are picking up their children, while they are holding buses until law enforcement says it is safe to do so.

Stay with WITN-TV and WITN.com for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freezing temperatures will grip the east as an arctic ridge of high pressure builds in across...
First Alert Weather Day: Hard freeze expected Tuesday night-Wednesday morning
The Highway Patrol says the chase started around 4:10 p.m. when the motorcyclist wouldn’t stop...
Greenville motorcyclist killed in Raleigh high-speed chase
Michael Sopejstal, 60, won $25,000 a year for life in Michigan's Lucky for Life lottery. He...
Lucky mistake leads to man winning $25,000 a year for life in lottery
New Bern Police Department investigate shooting
FILE - The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021.
Honda recalls select Accords and HR-Vs over missing piece in seat belt pretensioners

Latest News

Southeast Raleigh High School is under a Code Red lockdown after two students were stabbed.
One student dead, one injured after stabbing at Raleigh high school
Mega Millions $335 million jackpot, Powerball $352 million jackpot
Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots both exceed $300 million
Greenville DMV office
Greenville license plate office to close until new operator found
Carteret County woman snags $100,000 in Cash 5 promotion