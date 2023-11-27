Pitt County school on lockdown due to nearby manhunt

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pitt County elementary school is on lockdown and buses are being delayed due to a nearby manhunt.

Pactolus Global Studies School went on the lockdown around 2:10 p.m. because of a chase in the area and a subsequent search by law enforcement officers, according to a school system spokesman.

Multiple agencies, including Pitt County deputies and state troopers, are actively searching the wooded area around U.S. 264 near the school.

School spokesman Tom McClellan says the school is conducting a controlled release for parents who are picking up their children, while they are holding buses until law enforcement says it is safe to do so.

