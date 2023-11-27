Advertise With Us
Pitt County intersection becomes all-way stop

All-way stop sign
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that an intersection in Pitt County will become an all-way stop this week.

Starting tomorrow, the DOT plans on making the intersection of Old Snow Hill and Pleasant Plain roads into an all-way stop. Stop signs and pavement markings will be added to Old Snow Hill to make the area more safe and reduce the risk of serious crashes.

Message boards advising county residents of this upcoming change have been up since Nov. 15, according to the DOT.

