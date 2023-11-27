Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Panthers fire Frank Reich in his first season with team off to NFL-worst 1-10 record

(Doug Murray | AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Carolina Panthers fired Frank Reich on Monday following the team’s NFL-worst 1-10 start in his first year at the helm.

Panthers owner David Tepper announced the move hours after several news outlets reported that he used a profanity as he was leaving the locker room following a 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Tepper hired Reich to fix one of the league’s worst offenses over the past few seasons and develop Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick whom he gave up four draft picks and top wide receiver D.J. Moore to acquire this past offseason in the hopes of winning multiple Super Bowls.

Instead, the Panthers are assured of a sixth straight losing season since Tepper bought the team in 2018 for $2.275 billion.

Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will take over as interim head coach.

Offensive coordinator Thomas Brown will take over as the team’s play caller, with senior Jim Caldwell serving as his special adviser.

Tabor will become the fifth head coach or interim head coach since Tepper bought the team. He fired Matt Rhule early last season and replaced him with interim head coach Steve Wilks.

After the season, Tepper hired Reich, who had been fired last year by the Indianapolis Colts, but the Panthers were near the bottom of the league in nearly every offensive category.

Reich signed a four-year contract with the Panthers that runs through the 2026 season.

Because of their record the Panthers could possibly land the No. 1 pick in next year’s draft, but that will immediately go to the Chicago Bears because of the trade for Young.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Sopejstal, 60, won $25,000 a year for life in Michigan's Lucky for Life lottery. He...
Lucky mistake leads to man winning $25,000 a year for life in lottery
New Bern Police Department investigate shooting
Freezing temperatures will grip the east as an arctic ridge of high pressure builds in across...
First Alert Weather Day: Hard freeze likely Tuesday night for Eastern NC
FILE - The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021.
Honda recalls select Accords and HR-Vs over missing piece in seat belt pretensioners
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg...
6-year-old dies in hunting accident, officials say

Latest News

Duke's Jordan Waters (7) and Riley Leonard (13) celebrate
Loftis throws for 2 TDs as Duke beats Pitt 30-19
Late fumble, field goal lead to demise for ECU
ECU football falls to Tulsa on final second field goal
State Football Playoffs Fourth Round
Northern Nash upsets 3A top seed Havelock, Tarboro holds off East Bladen in 1A, Clinton sets up battle of undefeated teams in 2A
Davis scores 30 and No. 14 North Carolina beats No. 20 Arkansas for 3rd place at Battle 4 Atlantis