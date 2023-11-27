Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

One student dead, one injured after stabbing at Raleigh high school

Southeast Raleigh High School is under a Code Red lockdown after two students were stabbed.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - Southeast Raleigh High School is under a Code Red lockdown after two students were stabbed. Police say at least one juvenile is in custody; however, they did not say whether the suspect was a student.

WRAL reports that officials confirmed two students were stabbed at the school. Two ambulances were seen leaving the school, each followed by a police vehicle.

One student died as a result of his injuries. The other was hospitalized with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Police said the initial call came in at 11:01 a.m., when a school resource officer called for EMS and backup, saying a student had been stabbed.

Then another student was found with injuries consistent with a stabbing.

Police say there was a fight involving several students, but they did not give the exact number involved.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freezing temperatures will grip the east as an arctic ridge of high pressure builds in across...
First Alert Weather Day: Hard freeze expected Tuesday night-Wednesday morning
The Highway Patrol says the chase started around 4:10 p.m. when the motorcyclist wouldn’t stop...
Greenville motorcyclist killed in Raleigh high-speed chase
Michael Sopejstal, 60, won $25,000 a year for life in Michigan's Lucky for Life lottery. He...
Lucky mistake leads to man winning $25,000 a year for life in lottery
New Bern Police Department investigate shooting
FILE - The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021.
Honda recalls select Accords and HR-Vs over missing piece in seat belt pretensioners

Latest News

Mega Millions $335 million jackpot, Powerball $352 million jackpot
Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots both exceed $300 million
Greenville DMV office
Greenville license plate office to close until new operator found
Carteret County woman snags $100,000 in Cash 5 promotion
All-way stop sign
Pitt County intersection becomes all-way stop