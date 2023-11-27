One student dead, one injured after stabbing at Raleigh high school

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - Southeast Raleigh High School is under a Code Red lockdown after two students were stabbed. Police say at least one juvenile is in custody; however, they did not say whether the suspect was a student.

WRAL reports that officials confirmed two students were stabbed at the school. Two ambulances were seen leaving the school, each followed by a police vehicle.

One student died as a result of his injuries. The other was hospitalized with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Police said the initial call came in at 11:01 a.m., when a school resource officer called for EMS and backup, saying a student had been stabbed.

Then another student was found with injuries consistent with a stabbing.

Police say there was a fight involving several students, but they did not give the exact number involved.

