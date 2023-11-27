Advertise With Us
HELP ME, N.C.: ENC AT THREE chats HOLIDAY traditions, food, decorations & more!

HELP ME NC
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ENC AT THREE has a weekly segment called “HELP ME, N.C.” where YOU (the viewer) asks the questions and WE answer them...

And for the record, the “N.C.” stands for Natalie and Charlie.

MASSIVE SHOUT OUTS to: Lauren Richardson, Lorie Ward, Michelle (of Michelle’s Southern Home Cooking & Living), Marvin “Bro Noah” Richardson, William Allen and Duane Debnam for this week’s questions!

If you want to ask a question next week, follow WITN’s Natalie Parsons Facebook page and keep a watchful eye out as to when submissions are OPEN.

(Hint hint: Starting on Sunday night and running through Monday at 10 a.m.)

We had so many awesome questions that we decided that for this week’s “HELP ME, N.C” would have to be more than just one segment so we did THREE instead! You can view them all BELOW:

Help Me, N.C - Nov. 27 part 1
Help Me, N.C. - Nov 27 part 2
WITN - ENC AT THREE

