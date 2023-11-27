Greenville motorcyclist killed in Raleigh high-speed chase

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man is dead after state troopers said he led them on a high-speed chase into Raleigh on Sunday.

Dead is 21-year-old William Singleton.

The Highway Patrol says the chase started around 4:10 p.m. when the motorcyclist wouldn’t stop on U.S. 401 near Old Stage Road in Wake County. Troopers said Singleton was doing 89 in a 45-mile-per-hour zone and the motorcycle did not have a license plate.

The chase went into Raleigh where troopers said it ran a red light at South Wilmington Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, striking an SUV that was on MLK.

Singleton died at the scene and troopers said no one else was injured in the crash.

