Greenville license plate office to close until new operator found

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A North Carolina license plate office in Greenville is slated to close on December 1 when the current operator’s contract with the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) ends.

The agency, located in the DMV building on Creek Drive, has been operating under a temporary contract since the recent passing of longtime contractor Carol Locks.

DMV announced an application period for those interested in operating the same location as a contractor earlier this month. The application period ends on December 13th.

Other nearby license plate offices in the area will remain open Monday - Friday for their regular posted hours. Those locations are:

Greenville - 2462 Stantonsburg Rd

Farmville - 3672 N Main Street

Washington - 127 N Market Street

Many services can also be completed online at MyNCDMV.gov.

