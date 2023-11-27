Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Greenville license plate office to close until new operator found

Greenville DMV office
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A North Carolina license plate office in Greenville is slated to close on December 1 when the current operator’s contract with the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) ends.

The agency, located in the DMV building on Creek Drive, has been operating under a temporary contract since the recent passing of longtime contractor Carol Locks.

DMV announced an application period for those interested in operating the same location as a contractor earlier this month. The application period ends on December 13th.

Other nearby license plate offices in the area will remain open Monday - Friday for their regular posted hours. Those locations are:

  • Greenville - 2462 Stantonsburg Rd
  • Farmville - 3672 N Main Street
  • Washington - 127 N Market Street

Many services can also be completed online at MyNCDMV.gov.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freezing temperatures will grip the east as an arctic ridge of high pressure builds in across...
First Alert Weather Day: Hard freeze expected Tuesday night-Wednesday morning
The Highway Patrol says the chase started around 4:10 p.m. when the motorcyclist wouldn’t stop...
Greenville motorcyclist killed in Raleigh high-speed chase
Michael Sopejstal, 60, won $25,000 a year for life in Michigan's Lucky for Life lottery. He...
Lucky mistake leads to man winning $25,000 a year for life in lottery
New Bern Police Department investigate shooting
FILE - The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021.
Honda recalls select Accords and HR-Vs over missing piece in seat belt pretensioners

Latest News

Southeast Raleigh High School is under a Code Red lockdown after two students were stabbed.
One student dead, one injured after stabbing at Raleigh high school
Mega Millions $335 million jackpot, Powerball $352 million jackpot
Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots both exceed $300 million
Carteret County woman snags $100,000 in Cash 5 promotion
All-way stop sign
Pitt County intersection becomes all-way stop