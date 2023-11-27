Greenville license plate office to close until new operator found
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A North Carolina license plate office in Greenville is slated to close on December 1 when the current operator’s contract with the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) ends.
The agency, located in the DMV building on Creek Drive, has been operating under a temporary contract since the recent passing of longtime contractor Carol Locks.
DMV announced an application period for those interested in operating the same location as a contractor earlier this month. The application period ends on December 13th.
Other nearby license plate offices in the area will remain open Monday - Friday for their regular posted hours. Those locations are:
- Greenville - 2462 Stantonsburg Rd
- Farmville - 3672 N Main Street
- Washington - 127 N Market Street
Many services can also be completed online at MyNCDMV.gov.
