Greenville finally confirms high-ranking police officer demoted, suspended without pay

David Bowen
David Bowen(Greenville police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A high-ranking Greenville police officer has been demoted and suspended without pay.

After a protracted public records request from WITN, Greenville has finally confirmed that Major David Bowen was demoted to lieutenant on November 1st, and suspended without pay.

Both were for disciplinary reasons, according to a response from the city attorney’s office. Records also show that before his demotion and suspension, Bowen was put on administrative leave with pay on October 20th.

Four weeks ago, WITN sought the public information on Bowen after getting a tip that the veteran officer had been demoted to lieutenant. Despite the city’s own personnel policy which says the information WITN sought could be viewed at city hall, we were never given a reason why Bowen’s information was withheld.

Other than saying they were for disciplinary reasons, the city has not explained further the actions taken against the officer.

The city’s website still lists Bowen as head of its criminal investigations bureau, though a memo we obtained two weeks ago said Bowen was now in the field operations bureau.

In addition to being demoted by two ranks, Bowen’s pay was cut by nearly $5,000 a year.

Bowen joined the police department in December 1997 and was promoted to major in 2019.

