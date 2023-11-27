First Republican in nearly 20 years runs for Register of Deed

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - For the first time since 2004, a Republican has now announced candidacy for the Craven County Register of Deeds.

Joshua Kohr, Havelock resident and City Commissioner, has announced he is running for the seat.

Kohr has been a lifelong Havelock resident born at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point. He was elected and has served on the Havelock City Council since 2019.

“I have served my city as Commissioner and my community in various roles. It is my hope to serve the county using my understanding of technology, and experience in records management to bring new ideas to the Register of Deeds office that will benefit all citizens of Craven County,” Kohr said.

No other Republican has declared candidacy at this time. Kohr is seeking the Republican nomination.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.