Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

First Republican in nearly 20 years runs for Register of Deed

Josh Kohr to seek Craven County Register of Deeds seat
Josh Kohr and Dr. Hannah Mayfield Kohr
Josh Kohr and Dr. Hannah Mayfield Kohr(n/a)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - For the first time since 2004, a Republican has now announced candidacy for the Craven County Register of Deeds.

Joshua Kohr, Havelock resident and City Commissioner, has announced he is running for the seat.

Kohr has been a lifelong Havelock resident born at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point. He was elected and has served on the Havelock City Council since 2019.

“I have served my city as Commissioner and my community in various roles. It is my hope to serve the county using my understanding of technology, and experience in records management to bring new ideas to the Register of Deeds office that will benefit all citizens of Craven County,” Kohr said.

No other Republican has declared candidacy at this time. Kohr is seeking the Republican nomination.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Sopejstal, 60, won $25,000 a year for life in Michigan's Lucky for Life lottery. He...
Lucky mistake leads to man winning $25,000 a year for life in lottery
New Bern Police Department investigate shooting
Freezing temperatures will grip the east as an arctic ridge of high pressure builds in across...
First Alert Weather Day: Hard freeze likely Tuesday night for Eastern NC
FILE - The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021.
Honda recalls select Accords and HR-Vs over missing piece in seat belt pretensioners
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg...
6-year-old dies in hunting accident, officials say

Latest News

Freezing temperatures will grip the east as an arctic ridge of high pressure builds in across...
First Alert Weather Day: Hard freeze likely Tuesday night for Eastern NC
First Alert Forecast For November 27, 2023
First Alert Forecast For November 27, 2023
2023 Downtown New Bern Air Show excites large audience
2023 Downtown New Bern Air Show excites large audience
2023 Downtown New Bern Air Show
2023 Downtown New Bern Air Show excites large audience