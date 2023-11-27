First Alert Weather Day: Hard freeze potential increasing Tuesday night for Eastern NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An arctic airmass will overspread much of the eastern half of the United States over the coming days, dropping temperatures several degrees below average. Eastern NC will be among several areas that may experience dangerously cold temperatures during the overnight, and early morning hours for the first half of the week. With the impending conditions approaching, the WITN First Alert Weather Team has designated Tuesday night and Wednesday morning a First Alert Weather Day.

Heading into Monday a sharp cold front will swing southeastward, dropping highs into the 50s. As a northwesterly flow sets up, unseasonably chilly air will move in. Low temperatures Monday night will drop into the upper 20s. By Tuesday, the arctic airmass will be well-established across the area. Clear skies, light interfacing winds for the north and low dewpoint will catalyze an environment for radiative cooling. The atmospheric environment will cause temperatures to rapidly drop into the low to mid 20s for most of the viewing area.

Well below freezing temperatures will be the primary focus as an arctic ridge of high pressure builds in across the east, including in Eastern NC (maxuser | Russell James)

The coast will not be immune to the airmass as well, as freezing temperatures are possible from the Crystal Coast to the Outer Banks. If the winds at any point during the night drop to calm, radiative cooling may cause temperatures in a few backyards to drop into the upper teens for a brief period. That is why it is important to dress up in layers over the next few mornings. Have extra comforters, make sure that your central heating and fireplaces are cleaned, and are up to safety standards. Protect the plants, pets and cover any exposing pipes outdoors! Indoors, double check that the faucets are dripping water in order to ensue laminar flow and prevent plumbing issues. Lastly, give yourself extra time when cranking up the vehicles. If you are not a fan of the cold, temperatures will increase to mild conditions by the end of the week.

