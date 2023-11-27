First Alert Weather Day: Hard freeze likely Tuesday night for Eastern NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An arctic airmass will overspread much of the eastern half of the United States over the coming days, dropping temperatures below average. Eastern N.C. will be among several areas that may experience dangerously cold temperatures during the overnight and early morning hours for the first half of the week. With the impending hard freeze approaching, the WITN First Alert Weather Team has designated Tuesday night and Wednesday morning a First Alert Weather Day.

Heading into Monday, a sharp cold front will swing southeastward, dropping highs into the 50s. As a northwesterly flow sets up, unseasonably chilly air will move through Monday night into Tuesday. Temperatures Monday night will drop into the low 30s. By Tuesday, the arctic airmass will be well-established across the area. Highs will only reach the upper 40s for most areas on both Tuesday and Wednesday, despite sun-filled skies. The dry air, along with relaxing winds Tuesday night, will cause all the temps to tumble well into the 20s, with an isolated low in the upper teens possibly well inland. The coast will not be immune to the colder airmass, and freezing temperatures are likely from the beaches of Crystal Coast through the Outer Banks.

A hard freeze is likely for much of eastern NC. (maxuser | Jim Howard)

This kind of cold snap is more common in January than in late November. That is why it is important to dress in layers over the next few mornings. Have extra comforters, and make sure that your central heating and fireplaces are cleaned and are up to safety standards. Protect the plants and pets and cover any exposed pipes outdoors! Indoors, double-check that the faucets are dripping water to ensure laminar flow and prevent plumbing issues. Lastly, give yourself extra time when cranking up the vehicle and make sure your car battery and antifreeze levels are in good shape.

If you are not a fan of the cold, temperatures will warm back into the 60s by the end of the week.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.