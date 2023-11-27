Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Eastern Carolina native still missing after Alaska landslide

Two Wrangell families and a tight community are mourning this week, following the loss of three...
Two Wrangell families and a tight community are mourning this week, following the loss of three community members and three others missing from a landslide on Monday night.(Alaska Department of Public Safety (DPS))
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WRANGELL, ALASKA (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina native is still missing, one week after a massive landslide in southeast Alaska.

Otto Florschutz is one of two people still unaccounted for following last Monday’s in Wrangell, a remote fishing village.

Friends tell WITN that the 65-year-old Florschultz is a 1976 graduate of Washington High School and he still has family in Beaufort County.

Four people have been confirmed dead in the landslide. The body of an 11-year-old girl was recovered Saturday evening from the debris.

Authorities say Florschutz’s wife survived the disaster.

The November 20th landslide took out several homes, including two that were occupied when the natural disaster struck on a Monday night, setting off an intensive search and rescue operation among multiple agencies.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freezing temperatures will grip the east as an arctic ridge of high pressure builds in across...
First Alert Weather Day: Hard freeze expected Tuesday night-Wednesday morning
The Highway Patrol says the chase started around 4:10 p.m. when the motorcyclist wouldn’t stop...
Greenville motorcyclist killed in Raleigh high-speed chase
Michael Sopejstal, 60, won $25,000 a year for life in Michigan's Lucky for Life lottery. He...
Lucky mistake leads to man winning $25,000 a year for life in lottery
New Bern Police Department investigate shooting
FILE - The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021.
Honda recalls select Accords and HR-Vs over missing piece in seat belt pretensioners

Latest News

Charlie First Alert Forecast 11/27
Charlie First Alert Forecast 11/27
Freezing temperatures will grip the east as an arctic ridge of high pressure builds in across...
First Alert Weather Day: Hard freeze expected Tuesday night-Wednesday morning
Tailei Qi
Accused UNC shooter unfit for trial, will go to mental health facility
David Bowen
Greenville finally confirms high-ranking police officer demoted, suspended without pay