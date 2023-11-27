Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: High pressure brings sunshine and colder temps

A hard freeze will impact most communities Tuesday night into Wednesday morning
Charlie First Alert Forecast 11/27
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An incoming area of high pressure will keep skies sunny during the daytime and clear overnight. This, coupled with a steady breeze out of the northwest will help drive temperatures down near freezing tonight for most communities before setting up our first hard freeze of the season.

Highs today will reach the upper 50s with a few spots sneaking into the low 60s. Winds out of the northwest will continue to blow in at 7 to 15 mph with the strongest winds being registered near the coast. Once the sun sets, the mercury will fall. Overnight lows will tumble into the low 30s by Tuesday morning, setting us up for the mid to upper 40s Tuesday afternoon. Skies will remain clear and sunny.

With the dry air flowing in out of the northwest, air temperatures will drop to near record cold levels by sunrise Wednesday. The mid 20s are expected across most inland areas while the immediate coast will likely see temperatures near or slightly below freezing by sunrise. From there, we’ll gradually warm back up, but Wednesday night into Thursday morning will still be frigid with temperatures down in the 20s for most Eastern Carolinians.

As we progress later into the week, the high pressure system will shift offshore, bringing a return to milder temperatures. Additionally, the chances of rain will rise again as an upper level disturbance affects the region by Friday. This will be the first disturbance of two or three to bring rain and clouds to the East over the weekend and into the start of next week.

As for the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is not monitoring any tropical devolvement in the final days of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The final day of hurricane season is November 30.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freezing temperatures will grip the east as an arctic ridge of high pressure builds in across...
First Alert Weather Day: Hard freeze expected Tuesday night-Wednesday morning
The Highway Patrol says the chase started around 4:10 p.m. when the motorcyclist wouldn’t stop...
Greenville motorcyclist killed in Raleigh high-speed chase
Michael Sopejstal, 60, won $25,000 a year for life in Michigan's Lucky for Life lottery. He...
Lucky mistake leads to man winning $25,000 a year for life in lottery
New Bern Police Department investigate shooting
FILE - The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021.
Honda recalls select Accords and HR-Vs over missing piece in seat belt pretensioners

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day: Hard freeze potential increasing Tuesday night for Eastern NC
First Alert Weather Day: Hard freeze potential increasing Tuesday night for Eastern NC
Charlie First Alert Forecast 11/27
Charlie First Alert Forecast 11/27
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Skies clearing Monday; Much colder air coming Tuesday/Wednesday
First Alert Forecast For November 27, 2023
First Alert Forecast For November 27, 2023