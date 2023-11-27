Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: High pressure brings sunshine and colder temps

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An incoming area of high pressure will keep skies sunny during the daytime and clear overnight. This, coupled with a steady breeze out of the northwest will help drive temperatures down near freezing tonight for most communities before setting up our first hard freeze of the season.

Highs today will reach the upper 50s with a few spots sneaking into the low 60s. Winds out of the northwest will continue to blow in at 7 to 15 mph with the strongest winds being registered near the coast. Once the sun sets, the mercury will fall. Overnight lows will tumble into the low 30s by Tuesday morning, setting us up for the mid to upper 40s Tuesday afternoon. Skies will remain clear and sunny.

With the dry air flowing in out of the northwest, air temperatures will drop to near record cold levels by sunrise Wednesday. The mid 20s are expected across most inland areas while the immediate coast will likely see temperatures near or slightly below freezing by sunrise. From there, we’ll gradually warm back up, but Wednesday night into Thursday morning will still be frigid with temperatures down in the 20s for most Eastern Carolinians.

As we progress later into the week, the high pressure system will shift offshore, bringing a return to milder temperatures. Additionally, the chances of rain will rise again as an upper level disturbance affects the region by Friday. This will be the first disturbance of two or three to bring rain and clouds to the East over the weekend and into the start of next week.

As for the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is not monitoring any tropical devolvement in the final days of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The final day of hurricane season is November 30.

