Carteret County woman snags $100,000 in Cash 5 promotion

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Education Lottery announced the third winner in a recent promotion.

Cathy Noe, of Newport, tried her luck with the Carolina Cash 5 Bonus Cash promotion and won $100,000, according to the lottery. Noe purchased her winning ticket from the C-Co Mini Mart in Newport.

She took her winnings Monday.

This Cash 5 promotion has four total prizes with Noe’s winning being the third. To enter, if you spend more than $5 on a single Carolina Cash 5 and receive an entry in the Bonus Cash drawing. Drawings are held every night.

