Accused UNC shooter unfit for trial, will go to mental health facility

Tailei Qi
Tailei Qi(WRAL/NBC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Two mental health evaluations have found Taileli Qi, accused of shooting and killing a University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill faculty member, unfit for trial.

Qi, a 34-year-old doctoral student at UNC, is accused of killing his academic adviser on campus in August.

WRAL reports that Qi returned to court Monday for a status check on his case, when he was found unfit for trial and referred to Central Regional Hospital, a mental health facility in Butner.

Judge Alyson Grine said a second mental evaluation found Qi most likely has schizophrenia, saying in part: “Qi demonstrated delusional thinking, experienced auditory hallucinations, engaged in self harm in the detention center, showed fragmented thought processes that impeded his communication, that his behavior was consistent with severe mental illness, and that he most likely has schizophrenia.”

The court maintained Qi is unfit for trial because he is “unable to understand court proceedings, comprehend his situation and assist in his defense.”

The court also determined Qi meets the criteria for commitment to a mental health facility.

Qi’s last court appearance was in September, when the results of an initial mental health evaluation said Qi lacks the mental capacity to be tried for the crime.

Earlier in November, Qi was supposed to appear in court again, but he didn’t show up. His attorneys appeared instead.

Qi faces charges of first-degree murder and having a gun on education property. He is being held without bond and is being represented by a public defender.

Qi is accused of shooting Zijie Yan, an associate professor in the department of Applied Physical Sciences and Qi’s academic advisor.

In the months before his death, Yan reached out to a colleague to express concern over a student who had told him about struggling with severe mental illness and delusions, but he did not specify that student was Qi.

