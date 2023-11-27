Advertise With Us
2023 Downtown New Bern Air Show excites large audience

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - All eyes were on the skies over Craven County on Saturday.

More than one thousand residents gathered at Union Point Park for the 2023 Downtown New Bern Air Show.

The event featured Nate Hammonds with Ghost Writer Air Shows, Rob Holland with Ultimate Air Shows and the Aeroshell Aerobatic Team.

Officials say the next air show is during Vintage Weekend in Ocean Reef, Florida, from November 30th through December 3rd.

