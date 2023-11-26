Advertise With Us
WATCH: Deer causes mayhem at Maine store on Thanksgiving

By WABI News Desk and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 1:42 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI/Gray News) - A deer got caught in a Maine store on Thanksgiving, and it was all caught on video.

Police say they responded to an alarm call around 1 p.m. Thursday at a store in Rockland. When they arrived, they found a glass front window smashed out and items knocked over inside, WABI reports.

Police secured the entry and exit points before beginning their search of the building for a burglar(s), who were suspected to be inside the store.

Instead, officers were met with quite a surprise. The intruder turned out to be a white tail deer, possibly trying to get a head start on some Black Friday shopping.

The animal left the store on its own and was not seriously hurt.

