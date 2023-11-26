Advertise With Us
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Rain showers lasting through the evening; Skies clearing Monday

Hard freeze likely Tuesday night / Wednesday morning
By Russell James
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tonight, expect light rain to persist due to a coastal disturbance. Rainfall amounts from this system will vary from <0.25″ inland to near 0.50″ along the coast. A robust cold front will pass through on Monday, accompanied by a cold Canadian high pressure that will linger through midweek.

Monday night is expected to bring clear skies and a light northwest breeze. However, towards daybreak, winds may increasing, potentially disrupting radiational cooling, particularly in traditionally colder spots. Consequently, temperatures are only slightly cooler in these areas, with lows near freezing away from the coast.

Moving into Tuesday, anticipate lower dew points throughout the day as a cold, dry northwest flow from high pressure dominates across Eastern NC. While some mid-level moisture might filter from the west near the South Inland areas and Crystal Coast, this may lead to a slight increase in cloud cover. Overall, conditions will remain very dry and breezy. Highs are forecasted to be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Tuesday night is expected to be the coldest out of the next several days, with temperatures approaching the low to mid-20s inland, while nearing freezing at the coast.

As we progress later into the week, the high pressure system will shift offshore, bringing a return to milder temperatures. Additionally, the chances of rain will rise again as another upper disturbance affects the region by Friday.

The start of December will feature another round of showers as highs return to the mid 60s. The average high for December is the mid 50s.

As for the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is not monitoring any tropical devolvement in the final days of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The end of hurricane season is November 30.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

