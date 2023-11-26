Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Coastal showers expected through the weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tonight, expect an increase in cloud cover as temperatures dip into the low 40s, with a slight chance of showers anticipated early Sunday morning. Sunday will see a slight warm-up, with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s and cloudy skies due to a disturbance aloft, offering a slight chance of rain late in the day and Sunday night.

Areas along the Crystal Coast will have the best opportunities for a few rounds of showers. Some locations may receive around 0.25″ and 0.5″ of rainfall, with isolated 1″+ totals along the immediate Outer Banks.

Monday brings a brief moderation with dry conditions, a mix of sun and clouds, and highs ranging from the low to mid 60s. However, a renewed influx of cold air is expected from Monday night through Wednesday night, resulting in otherwise calm weather conditions. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday are projected to only reach the mid to upper-40s. Overnight lows will generally fall into the cold upper 20s, except on Tuesday night when temperatures are likely to dip to low to mid 20s. Anticipate a gradual warming trend by late next week, with temperatures returning to the range of 60 to 65 degrees amidst pleasant and dry weather conditions.

As for the tropics, the final days of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season are coming to a close. The end of hurricane season is November 30.

