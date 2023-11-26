Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Coastal showers expected through the weekend

Colder temperatures likely next week
Russell
Russell(Russell James WITN)
By Russell James
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tonight, expect an increase in cloud cover as temperatures dip into the low 40s, with a slight chance of showers anticipated early Sunday morning. Sunday will see a slight warm-up, with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s and cloudy skies due to a disturbance aloft, offering a slight chance of rain late in the day and Sunday night.

Areas along the Crystal Coast will have the best opportunities for a few rounds of showers. Some locations may receive around 0.25″ and 0.5″ of rainfall, with isolated 1″+ totals along the immediate Outer Banks.

Monday brings a brief moderation with dry conditions, a mix of sun and clouds, and highs ranging from the low to mid 60s. However, a renewed influx of cold air is expected from Monday night through Wednesday night, resulting in otherwise calm weather conditions. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday are projected to only reach the mid to upper-40s. Overnight lows will generally fall into the cold upper 20s, except on Tuesday night when temperatures are likely to dip to low to mid 20s. Anticipate a gradual warming trend by late next week, with temperatures returning to the range of 60 to 65 degrees amidst pleasant and dry weather conditions.

As for the tropics, the final days of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season are coming to a close. The end of hurricane season is November 30.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thanksgiving gratitude
What are you thankful for this Thanksgiving? Greenville residents weigh in
Man killed in Thanksgiving morning Carteret County car crash
Utility crews work on gas leak near intersection of Stantonsburg and Allen Roads.
UPDATE: Gas leak repaired after contractor accidentally cuts line
UPDATE: 7 people seriously injured in Martin County Thanksgiving two vehicle accident
NC Highway Patrol investigates crash
Highway patrol investigates crash outside Williamston

Latest News

DUSTIN'S FIRSAT ALERT 1125
DUSTIN'S FIRSAT ALERT 1125
WITN
Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Starting off on a cool and windy note for Saturday; Rain move in Sunday
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Coastal showers slide inland late in the weekend
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Coastal showers slide inland late in the weekend
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Coastal showers slide inland late in the weekend