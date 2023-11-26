ECU football falls to Tulsa on final second field goal

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Final game of the regular season for the ECU football team another frustration for the Pirates. It is a microcosm of their year a game close into the fourth quarter, game on the line a chance to win but not their way again to end the year.

“We should be celebrating and singing a fight song right now,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “I hate it for all of our players. It is just not the way it should’ve happened.”

While it didn’t end the way they wanted it did start the way they did as they honored their seniors before the game. Greenville’s Jeremy Lewis one of the players in the class.

ECU got in a hole but would come back to take the lead after a nice touchdown grab by Jaylen Johnson.

A short time later, they would keep the lead as they blocked the field goal. ECU would recover it. Shavon Revel would get the block.

“I see this guy playing a soft edge from the last field goal and he played a soft edge,” says Revel, “So I just went ahead and blocked that.”

That play set up Rahjai Harris for a 50-yard touchdown run ECU led 14 to 6.

After the Pirates fell back behind, Alex Flynn would find Jsi Hatfield on a 32-yard touchdown. ECU led 24-20 at the half

“Have a good first play on the drive and then you get second and medium,” says ECU quarterback Alex Flinn, “And that is probably the best friend of the quarterback and the offensive coordinator.”

Tulsa cut it to a point on a field goal and was knocking on the door for more when Isaiah Brown-Murray appeared to get a huge interception in the end zone. It was overturned by replay.

“They said he did not have complete control of the ball through the ground,” says coach Houston, “So you know we’ll have to look at the film and see but obviously, that’s three points.”

Tulsa got a field goal to take the 26-24 lead.

Chase Sowell picked up some chunk plays he had 108 yards.

“They push me to get better and better every week,”says Sowell, “So I just took that challenge like mentally, reading defenses, just different stuff, like that to elevate my game and help my teammates out.”

Harris ran for 145 yards and put them in range for the field goal to pull ahead 27-26 after three.

“Good to see Rahjai Harris, Rahjai Harris,” says coach Houston, “He gave us a chance to win tonight.”

In the fourth after the defense turned it over on downs ECU fumbles a direct snap recovered by the Golden Hurricane.

“We should’ve made them burn their timeouts right there,” coach Houston says, “and either scored or put them in a situation where they can’t come back and win it.”

They would drive the field and Chase Meyer nails a 37-yard field goal to win the game with 1 second left.

29-27 the final score.

“This year is not it and it’s not acceptable,” says coach Houston, “I am not going to sleep until we get it fixed.”

ECU finishes the year at 2-10.

