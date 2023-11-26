Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Rain showers Sunday will be on the scattered variety before drying out Monday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Morning showers will burn off to overcast skies in the afternoon and going into the overnight night hours, with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s as highs. Areas along Highway 12 will have the best opportunities for a few rounds of showers. Many of the localities may receive around 0.25″ and 0.5″ of rainfall, with isolated 0.75″ totals along the immediate Outer Banks.

We turn dry and mild as we start out Monday, with highs in the 50s to near 60° before the coldest air of the season comes to the ENC viewing areas, as highs drop to the mid 40s and overnight lows in the 20s. With the sunny shining away going into Tuesday and the rest of the month, temperatures will make a gradual warm up back to the low 60s. Night time temperatures will also rebound back to the mid to upper 40s to near 50°.

The start of December will feature another round of showers as highs return to the mid 60s. The average high for December is the mid 50s.

As for the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is not monitoring any tropical devolvement in the final days of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The end of hurricane season is November 30.

