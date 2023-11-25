Rocky Mount Police arrest man after shots fired during domestic dispute

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man is in custody after a domestic dispute ended in a shots fired call.

Rock Mount Police say they got a shots fired call around 10 p.m. Thanksgiving night to the 4600 block of Honeysuckle Lane.

While on the way, officers pulled the suspect, 45-year-old Calvin Grant, over for a traffic stop.

Police say Grant went to the home and got into a domestic dispute that escalated to the point that he started shooting, hitting two houses and a vehicle.

People were inside the house that he shot at, but no one was hurt. No one was inside the vehicle.

Grant tried to drive away and hit an empty van that was parked.

Police tell us they later found out that Grant was intoxicated at the time.

The 45-year-old is charged with two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, damage to property, possession of a firearm by a felon, driving while impaired, misdemeanor hit and run, and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

He was issued a $251,000.00 secured bond and he was remanded to the Nash County Jail.

If you have any information, police ask that you call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, call Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL and your message to 274637).

