Northern Nash upsets 3A top seed Havelock, Tarboro holds off East Bladen in 1A, Clinton sets up battle of undefeated teams in 2A
State Football Playoffs Fourth Round sees most top seeds advance
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - NCHSAA STATE PLAYOFFS 4TH ROUND -
3A EAST
Northern Nash 42, Havelock 21
Seventy-First 32, Southern Alamance 27
2A EAST
Clinton 55, Nash Central 32
Northeastern 17, Whiteville 14
1A EAST
Tarboro 20, East Bladen 13
West Columbus 21, Wilson Prep 16
Regional Championship are scheduled for next Friday night at high seeds
