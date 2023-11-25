Advertise With Us
Northern Nash upsets 3A top seed Havelock, Tarboro holds off East Bladen in 1A, Clinton sets up battle of undefeated teams in 2A

State Football Playoffs Fourth Round sees most top seeds advance
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - NCHSAA STATE PLAYOFFS 4TH ROUND -

3A EAST

Northern Nash 42, Havelock 21

Seventy-First 32, Southern Alamance 27

2A EAST

Clinton 55, Nash Central 32

Northeastern 17, Whiteville 14

1A EAST

Tarboro 20, East Bladen 13

West Columbus 21, Wilson Prep 16

Regional Championship are scheduled for next Friday night at high seeds

