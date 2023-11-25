New Bern welcomes crowd for tree-lighting ceremony, other holiday fun

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - We’re only a day removed from Thanksgiving, however, one Eastern Carolina city is going all-out for Christmas.

WITN’s Jaylen Holloway stopped by to check out all the fun the city has in store this season, including their tree lighting ceremony.

“We come out here annually, and it’s nice to be able to walk around to shop and stuff,” said Sam Coughlin.

Every year, people look forward to the city’s many traditions like getting to meet Santa.

On Friday, all age groups were eager to tell jolly old Saint Nick what they want under the tree this year.

“I want a new phone and maybe some airpods,” said Carson Coughlin.

“FIFA and madden,” said Reese Coughlin.

“We take a picture with him every year with all of our cousins,” said Carson Coughlin.

“I’m going to tell him what I want. I have a lot on my list this year,” said Blake Coughlin.

Santa and his elves are cool for some, but others were on the ice, breaking in the new and improved synthetic ice-skating rink.

For a list of all the fun events in store this year, head to their website.

