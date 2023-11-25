Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

New Bern welcomes crowd for tree-lighting ceremony, other holiday fun

Children pose with Santa in New Bern
Children pose with Santa in New Bern(WITN)
By Jaylen Holloway
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - We’re only a day removed from Thanksgiving, however, one Eastern Carolina city is going all-out for Christmas.

WITN’s Jaylen Holloway stopped by to check out all the fun the city has in store this season, including their tree lighting ceremony.

“We come out here annually, and it’s nice to be able to walk around to shop and stuff,” said Sam Coughlin.

Every year, people look forward to the city’s many traditions like getting to meet Santa.

On Friday, all age groups were eager to tell jolly old Saint Nick what they want under the tree this year.

“I want a new phone and maybe some airpods,” said Carson Coughlin.

“FIFA and madden,” said Reese Coughlin.

“We take a picture with him every year with all of our cousins,” said Carson Coughlin.

“I’m going to tell him what I want. I have a lot on my list this year,” said Blake Coughlin.

Santa and his elves are cool for some, but others were on the ice, breaking in the new and improved synthetic ice-skating rink.

For a list of all the fun events in store this year, head to their website.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NC Highway Patrol investigates crash
Highway patrol investigates crash outside Williamston
Deputies believe this man is responsible for several property crimes in Pitt County.
Pitt County deputies looking to identify property crime suspect
James Faulkner & Amber Taylor
Man & woman jailed on $2-million bonds after traffic stop
Jamichelle Mitchell was charged with having a gun on educational property.
Mom locked up after Pitt County elementary school lockdown
Christopher Whitaker & Jessica Brazerol
Deputies looking for drug suspect, arrest his girlfriend following search of Edgecombe Co. home

Latest News

Jacksonville PD to launch “Holiday Shopping Task Force” Friday
Jacksonville PD to launch “Holiday Shopping Task Force” Friday
Pitt County deputies looking to identify property crime suspect
Pitt County deputies looking to identify property crime suspect
What are you thankful for this Thanksgiving? Greenville residents weigh in
What are you thankful for this Thanksgiving? Greenville residents weigh in
Highway patrol investigates crash outside Williamston
Highway patrol investigates crash outside Williamston
Utility crews work on gas leak near intersection of Stantonsburg and Allen Roads.
UPDATE: Gas leak repaired after contractor accidentally cuts line