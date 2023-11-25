Advertise With Us
New Bern Police Department investigate shooting

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Police Department is investigating the shooting of one person traveling down Highway 70E.

Officials say on Friday, November 24th, around 11:06 p.m., officers responded to the area of Highway 70E at the S. Glenburnie Rd. off-ramp where the victim had been shot by an unknown person in another vehicle.

The victim was taken to ECU Health Medical with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the suspect(s) were reportedly driving a black sedan and were traveling on Highway 70E.

New Bern Police Department (NBPD) and Craven County Sherriff Office personnel canvassed the area in search of the suspect(s) and evidence.

The New Bern Police Department is still investigating this case, but if anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to contact Sergeant Upchurch at (252) 672-4253.

