Hayes leads No. 10 North Carolina State to rout of Cincinnati

NC State 79, Cincinnati 45
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin IslandsMadison Hayes had 16 points and 12 rebounds to help No. 10 North Carolina State roll to a 79-45 win over Cincinnati on Friday at the Paradise Jam tournament. Hayes led six players in double figures for the Wolfpack (6-0), who have four wins by at least 30 points this season. Aziaha James added 13 points, Zoe Brooks had 12 points, Laci Steele 11 points, and Mallory Collier and River Baldwin scored 10 points each for N.C. State, which led by as many as 36 in the second half and was never seriously challenged by the Bearcats (2-3).

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) - Madison Hayes had 16 points and 12 rebounds to help No. 10 North Carolina State roll to a 79-45 win over Cincinnati on Friday at the Paradise Jam tournament.

Hayes led six players in double figures for the Wolfpack (6-0), who have four wins by at least 30 points this season.

Aziaha James added 13 points, Zoe Brooks had 12 points, Laci Steele 11 points, and Mallory Collier and River Baldwin scored 10 points each for N.C. State, which led by as many as 36 in the second half and was never seriously challenged by the Bearcats (2-3).

The Wolfpack shot 52.9% from the field (18 of 34) over the first two quarters in building their 28-point halftime lead. They went ahead 26-14 at the end of the first quarter, and held the Bearcats to eight second-quarter points in doubling their margin.

N.C. State took its biggest lead (36 points) twice -- late in the third quarter, going up 62-26 on Collier’s layup with 3 minutes, 17 seconds remaining; and again late in the fourth at 77-41 on Reagan Jackson’s jumper with 2:09 left.

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: Two double-digit wins over Power 5 schools Kentucky (SEC) and Cincinnati (Big 12) should have the Wolfpack ready for their Paradise Jam finale against their second top-three opponent this season.

UP NEXT

N.C. State: Plays its second top 3 team this season, facing No. 3 Colorado in their final Island Division game Saturday.

Cincinnati: Plays Kentucky on Saturday in the teams’ Paradise Jam finale.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

