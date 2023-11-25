ECU football set for senior day and want to send them off on a high note

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football season wraps up tomorrow when they host Tulsa at 2 pm.

It is senior day for the Pirates. Some special seniors in the class who have left a lasting mark on the program. In particular Julius Wood and Greenville’s Jeremy Lewis.

“They have had their best seasons individually this year,” says ECU head coach Mike Houston, “Both of them are playing at a very high level right now.”

Julius Wood came as a transfer spending three seasons with the Pirates. He has played in all but one game for the Pirates in the past three seasons. He is their leading tackler this fall with 80 total tackles. A true Pirate and he’s happy his final collegiate game is at home.

“Being able to play the last game in the stadium is going to be real amazing. To be able to experience that,” says Wood, “You know to be able to take all the emotions in. To be able to see my family and walk out there with my family on senior day. It’s been a long journey but everything has been amazing.”

For former South Central standout Jeremy Lewis it has been a journey all at ECU. From injuries to switching from tight end to defense Lewis has turned into an extra coach on the field for the Pirates in his fifth and final season.

“It definitely meant everything to me. The purple and gold flows in my veins. It has meant so much to my family and my brother,” says Lewis, “It was only right that I stay here and come to college here myself. It has meant the world. I am so thankful to play in front of my hometown and my family almost every game.”

One last run out of the pirate skull, one last living on a prayer, one last no-quarter flag change. One last chance to play for the Pirates the way Pirate football is meant to be played.

“Let’s go get after it. Let’s turn it loose. Let’s not hold anything back. The worst thing you can do is wake up Sunday morning and say we held something back,” says ECU defensive coordinator Blake Harrell, “We want to attack these guys. Get after them every way possible. Not just with the way we call the game but the way we play the game.”

While there will be no bowl game this season a chance to end the year the right way.

“Play free on Saturday. Very aggressive,” says Coach Houston, “I just want our players to go out and enjoy this game together. Play the very best ball they have played all year.”

A senior day of sorts for offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick’s last game. They might fly the red flag all afternoon.

“The players have hung in there. There is some really good young talent and we are just going to try to go win. Just go and have some fun. It will be our last time together,” says Kirkpatrick, “It will be emotional after the game one way or the other. Nothing to do with me but for the seniors it is their last game forever.”

