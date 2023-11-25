Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Starting off on a cool and windy note for Saturday; Rain move in Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As we begin the shopping weekend, a mix of clouds and sunshine settles in, as well as breezy conditions from 15-25 mph, gust as high as 40 mph for the coast and 35 mph for the inland areas. Temperatures will hold in the upper 40s to low 50s, with wind chills in the mid 40s. Lows tonight fall into the upper 30s to low 40s, with with wind chills in the 30s. Clouds move in Sunday morning, then scattered rain showers in the afternoon along the coastal areas. Inland areas will see a few passing showers later in the day and into Monday morning. Amounts will range 0.25″ of an inch or less. 0.50″ of rain from the Crystal Coast to the Outer banks

The final few days of November will feel more like winter than fall, as highs will go from the upper 50s and low 60s on Monday to the 40s midweek, with a mix of cloud and sunshine. Overnight lows will drop from the 40s to the 20s and low 30s. A hard freeze is on the table for some of our backyards. Make sure to protect your pipes and wrap them up, as well as bring any plants in and pets too. For anyone who will be working or outdoor events, be sure to bundle up.

A gradual warm up will be on the horizon as more sun than clouds will linger as highs rebound back to the upper 50s to low 60s as we go into December. Lows will also warm up back to the 40s.

As for the tropics, there is a small area in the open Atlantic Ocean that is expected to stay away from the ENC area. It has a 10 percent of forming both the next 48 hours and seven days. The end of hurricane season is November 30.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.