Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars

Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't have a ship.(Life at Sea Cruises via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It was supposed to be the trip of a lifetime, but now it’s not happening.

Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn’t have a ship.

The voyage was originally due to depart from Istanbul on Nov. 1. After being postponed twice – and relocated to Amsterdam – the cruise is officially off.

Passengers are now out hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Some say they have nowhere to go, having sold or rented their homes in anticipation of the round-the-world voyage.

Life at Sea Cruises say it is working to refund passengers, but that will take a few months.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thanksgiving gratitude
What are you thankful for this Thanksgiving? Greenville residents weigh in
Man killed in Thanksgiving morning Carteret County car crash
Utility crews work on gas leak near intersection of Stantonsburg and Allen Roads.
UPDATE: Gas leak repaired after contractor accidentally cuts line
NC Highway Patrol investigates crash
Highway patrol investigates crash outside Williamston
UPDATE: 7 people seriously injured in Martin County Thanksgiving two vehicle accident

Latest News

New Bern Police Department investigate shooting
DUSTIN'S FIRSAT ALERT 1125
DUSTIN'S FIRSAT ALERT 1125
A helicopter carrying hostages released by Hamas lands at Schneider Children's Medical Center...
Hamas will release 14 Israeli hostages for Israel freeing 42 Palestinians in the second swap
Weir Lundstedt rediscovered the letter from his mother while sorting through family mementos.
Man opens letter his mother wrote to him 60 years ago: ‘Should have opened this sooner’