What are you thankful for this Thanksgiving? Greenville residents weigh in

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There’s always a lot to be thankful for on Thanksgiving. Whether it’s your job, family or just the simple fact that the grocery store still had those final cooking essentials in stock.

WITN’s Jaylen Holloway wanted to know what people in Greenville were most grateful for this year. Here were some of the responses:

“I’m most thankful for my family,” said Greenville resident Ray Moore. “Family helps you strive; they help you in continuing to be what you need to be. They’re motivation.”

“I thank God everyday I wake up,” said Linwood Williams, also of Greenville. “Knowing that even though I don’t really have a close family knit anymore, I’m blessed when he wakes me up.”

This turkey day, plenty of shoppers were still out at the Piggly Wiggly - whether they forgot their beans, greens, potatoes, tomatoes, lamb, rams, hogs or maws.

Aubrey Streeter is looking forward to the plate waiting at the end of their shopping.

“I love pig and pig loves me, amen,” Streeter said.

Some say they didn’t have the energy to cook this year, so they went to Golden Corral. However, they quickly wished they’d stayed home after realizing many others had the same idea.

“This line is definitely not worth me staying here,” said Greenville resident Kennis Wilkins. “That’s a long line. I’m just grateful that I have a good wife at home, who loves to cook.”

No matter how you spend your Thanksgiving, the holiday is always sure to make people hap-pie.

Happy Thanksgiving all!

