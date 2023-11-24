Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

UPDATE: 7 people seriously injured in Martin County Thanksgiving two vehicle accident

(KTTC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Thanksgiving evening two vehicle accident sent 7 people in all to the hospital, troopers said.

The Highway Patrol said that it happened around 9:15 on Prison Camp Road near Allen Williams Road in Martin County.

Troopers said that a passenger car heading north on Prison Camp Road crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a passenger car heading south.

The driver and four passengers in the car heading south were taken to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville with serious injuries, troopers said.

The driver that troopers said crossed the center line and one of their passengers was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to troopers. A third person in the car was treated and released at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NC Highway Patrol investigates crash
Highway patrol investigates crash outside Williamston
Deputies believe this man is responsible for several property crimes in Pitt County.
Pitt County deputies looking to identify property crime suspect
James Faulkner & Amber Taylor
Man & woman jailed on $2-million bonds after traffic stop
Jamichelle Mitchell was charged with having a gun on educational property.
Mom locked up after Pitt County elementary school lockdown
Thanksgiving food items had several waiting in long lines for hours
People in Greenville run into unexpected long lines while doing last-minute Thanksgiving grocery shopping

Latest News

Jacksonville PD to launch “Holiday Shopping Task Force” Friday
Jacksonville PD to launch “Holiday Shopping Task Force” Friday
What are you thankful for this Thanksgiving? Greenville residents weigh in
What are you thankful for this Thanksgiving? Greenville residents weigh in
Pitt County deputies looking to identify property crime suspect
Pitt County deputies looking to identify property crime suspect
Highway patrol investigates crash outside Williamston
Highway patrol investigates crash outside Williamston
Man killed in Thanksgiving morning Carteret County car crash