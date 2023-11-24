UPDATE: 7 people seriously injured in Martin County Thanksgiving two vehicle accident

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Thanksgiving evening two vehicle accident sent 7 people in all to the hospital, troopers said.

The Highway Patrol said that it happened around 9:15 on Prison Camp Road near Allen Williams Road in Martin County.

Troopers said that a passenger car heading north on Prison Camp Road crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a passenger car heading south.

The driver and four passengers in the car heading south were taken to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville with serious injuries, troopers said.

The driver that troopers said crossed the center line and one of their passengers was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to troopers. A third person in the car was treated and released at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.

