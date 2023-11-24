Advertise With Us
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Toulouse

Kitten available for adoption
Kitten available for adoption(n/a)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Meet Toulouse, who is one of five boy kittens in need of a foster home.

All five kittens and their mother have already been in a foster home getting lots of human love.

Toulouse, along with his siblings, were all named after the Aristocats.

He’s very playful and would do good in a home with other cats or dogs.

The adoption has been paid by a sponsor but a good vet reference is still required to adopt.

If you are interested in meeting Oliver, visit Saving Grace’s website.

Saving Graces 4 Felines adoptable cats are spayed or neutered before an adoption is finalized.

They have been tested for feline leukemia and FIV, are up to date on vaccines, treated for worms and fleas, and micro-chipped.

