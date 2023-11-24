Advertise With Us
Man killed in Thanksgiving morning Carteret County car crash

(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Troopers said that a man is dead after an car crash early Thanksgiving morning.

The Highway Patrol said that is happened around 12:57 a.m. on Highway 24 near Pearson Circle in Carteret County.

Troopers said that a Hyndai SUV driven by Jonathan Cleve, 38, of Rocky Mount, went off the road to the right and crashed into a utility pole.

Cleve died while being taken to Carteret Health Care, troopers said.

