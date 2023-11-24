Jacksonville PD to launch “Holiday Shopping Task Force” Friday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A police department here in the east is launching a task force with a goal of keeping shoppers safe this holiday season.

Starting tomorrow, Black Friday, they call themselves a proactive approach to deterring crime.

The task force consists of teams of officers who will patrol shopping areas.

It will be a mixture of foot patrols, bike patrols and officers in patrol cars.

Some officers will be in plain clothes, keeping an eye out for anyone shoplifting.

“It is a joint effort to help deter criminal activity,” said Sergeant Gregory Ehrler, head of the Holiday Shopping Task Force. “We are fortunate to have the support of our Citizens and businesses to make the task force successful.”

The task force will cease operations on December 31.

The department offers the following advice to shoppers:

• Park in well-lit areas

• Shop in groups

• Conceal packages in trunks

• Report suspicious people or activities immediately

• Carry bags or purses in your hands rather than on your shoulder or back

• Do not leave purses in shopping carts

• People carrying cash should be discreet

• Hide your belongings

• Lock your car

• Take your keys

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.