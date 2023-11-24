Highway patrol investigates crash outside Williamston

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Highway patrol is responding to a crash outside Williamston.

Authorities say it happened near the corner of Prison Camp Road and Allen Williams Road around 9:30 p.m. and involved “some entrapments.”

They would not say how many people were inside the vehicles or what their conditions are.

Prison Camp Road is closed at the location of the crash. It is scheduled to reopen around 1 a.m.

