Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Highway patrol investigates crash outside Williamston

NC Highway Patrol investigates crash
NC Highway Patrol investigates crash(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:54 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Highway patrol is responding to a crash outside Williamston.

Authorities say it happened near the corner of Prison Camp Road and Allen Williams Road around 9:30 p.m. and involved “some entrapments.”

They would not say how many people were inside the vehicles or what their conditions are.

Prison Camp Road is closed at the location of the crash. It is scheduled to reopen around 1 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Faulkner & Amber Taylor
Man & woman jailed on $2-million bonds after traffic stop
Jamichelle Mitchell was charged with having a gun on educational property.
Mom locked up after Pitt County elementary school lockdown
Flu claims first child death in North Carolina
Troopers release name of woman killed after hit by two vehicles in Lenoir County
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism

Latest News

Thanksgiving gratitude
What are you thankful for this Thanksgiving? Greenville residents weigh in
Holiday Shopping Task Force
Jacksonville PD to launch “Holiday Shopping Task Force” Friday
Thanksgiving meal was served and delivered to seniors and homeless people.
Church, nonprofits serve meals to homeless & seniors
Greenville church holds Thanksgiving meal for community
Greenville church holds Thanksgiving meal for community