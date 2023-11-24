Advertise With Us
FUR BABY FRIDAY celebrates your ENC PETS

WITN - ENC AT THREE
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ENC AT THREE has a weekly segment called “Fur Baby Friday” where WITN teams up with the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina in an effort to find a fur baby a new forever home.

In celebration, we want to feature YOUR FUR BABIES from all across ENC in the show right before the “Fur Baby Friday” segment.

THIS WEEK’S SEGMENT FEATURES:

(a) Stephanie of Herbert’s ROTTIE MIX

ENC PETS (11.24.2023)
(b) Lizzie of Pink Hill’s “SLEEPY CAT”

ENC PETS (11.24.2023)
(c) Scott & Jean Thatcher of Greenville’s EDEN

ENC PETS (11.24.2023)
(d) Ronnie & Kimberly Everette’s GRACIE

ENC PETS (11.24.2023)
View the FULL SEGMENT above to see all these fur babies on the small-screen!

If you would like to have your pet featured, please be sure to SUBMIT A PICTURE HERE in the “Pet Pictures” category!

Also, don’t forget to include the following information with your submission:

-Your name

-Where are you from?

-Your pet’s name

-Little blurb about your pet: Including things like how old and what type of pet? And anything else you’d like to include?

And we look forward to seeing your submissions! :)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

