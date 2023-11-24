FUR BABY FRIDAY: BISSELL is looking for forever snuggies!

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ENC AT THREE viewers got to meet a new 4-legged friend on this “Fur Baby Friday” named BISSELL whose a 6-year-old Hound mix.

View the FULL SEGMENT above for all the details about this sweet girl and to find out what type of home the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina’s Morgan May believes BISSELL would thrive the most...

And here’s what WITN’s Natalie Parsons has to say about BISSELL...

“BISSELL is as sweet as can be. When she first arrived to the WITN studio, I’ll admit she was a little timid. Maybe even moreso then most. But after a little while, she did get more comfortable and that’s very apparent in the ‘Fur Baby Friday’ segment where she’s sitting into me and even allowed me to kiss her head. It breaks my heart to know that she’s been adopted out a few times just to be returned, or even that she’s spent almost a year at the HSEC. Morgan gives a pretty details interview about the type of home that BISSELL would thrive in. Preferable a home with a yard, older kids, dog friend, with no cats. That’s just a brief version of it. Overall, I hope she finds a furever home this holiday season because she’s beyond worthy of it. If you have any questions please reach out to the HSEC for additional information or to set up an appointment to meet her.” -Natalie

