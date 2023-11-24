Emergency crews at scene of apparent gas leak in Greenville
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An apparent gas leak is causing traffic issues along a heavily traveled section of Greenville.
Emergency communications indicates that there is a gas leak near the intersection of Stantonsburg and Allen Road.
Police communications said that Stantonsburg Road which becomes Highway 264 is being heavily impacted traffic wise.
A business in the area tells WITN that traffic is being blocked on Stantonsburg Road.
WITN has a reporter headed close to the impacted area and we’ll update this story when we have more.
We have reached out to both Greenville Utilities and Greenville Fire/Rescue for details.
