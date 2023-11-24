Advertise With Us
Emergency crews at scene of apparent gas leak in Greenville

An apparent gas leak has shutdown Stantonsburg Road at Allen Road in Greenville.
An apparent gas leak has shutdown Stantonsburg Road at Allen Road in Greenville.(Lashonda Langley)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An apparent gas leak is causing traffic issues along a heavily traveled section of Greenville.

Emergency communications indicates that there is a gas leak near the intersection of Stantonsburg and Allen Road.

Police communications said that Stantonsburg Road which becomes Highway 264 is being heavily impacted traffic wise.

A business in the area tells WITN that traffic is being blocked on Stantonsburg Road.

WITN has a reporter headed close to the impacted area and we’ll update this story when we have more.

We have reached out to both Greenville Utilities and Greenville Fire/Rescue for details.

