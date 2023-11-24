Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Chilly to start out holiday shopping weekend with cooler temperatures

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A cooler start to the long holiday weekend will continue as we go out the next few days. There is a stray shower possible today along the coast, but will be limited as most areas will stay dry and partly sunny. Temperatures will go from the low 60s to the upper 40s to low 50s Saturday, with breezy conditions. If you are planning to head out to the ECU home game Saturday against Tulsa, bring a wind breaker or sweater, as winds will be out of the northeast from 5-15 mph. Overnight lows fall to the upper 30s to low 40s.

Sunday starts overcast as another round of rain showers will be passing by the area. This will not be a drought busting rain event, but enough to have a rain jacket/umbrella on standby. Highs will stay in the mid 50s.

Next week starts out with a few morning showers Monday, then clearing out in the day, as partly cloudy skies develops. Temperatures fall from the 60s to the mid 40s midweek, as many areas could wake up in the 20s to start out the day. A hard freeze is possible Tuesday through Thursday morning. Sunshine will linger on, but not enough to warm us up, as we hold in the mid 50s going into the last days of November and starting December.

As for the tropics, there is a small area in the open Atlantic Ocean that is expected to stay away from the ENC area. It has a 30 percent of forming both the next 48 hours and seven days. The end of hurricane season ends November 30.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.