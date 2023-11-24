Advertise With Us
Deputies looking for drug suspect, arrest his girlfriend following search of Edgecombe Co. home

Christopher Whitaker & Jessica Brazerol
Christopher Whitaker & Jessica Brazerol(Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is facing drug charges while deputies said they are continuing to search for her boyfriend for several other drug crimes.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said that it searched the Acorn Hill Road home of Christopher Whitaker on Monday.

Deputies said their search warrant was for possession of firearms while being a convicted felon.

Whitaker wasn’t there but they said they found his girlfriend, Jessica Brazerol, at the home.

Deputies said a search of the home found a Smith & Wesson SD40 handgun, less than an ounce of meth, and some synthetic cannabinoids.

Brazerol was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on a $7,500 unsecured bond.

The search for Whitaker continues.

Deputies said when they find him, he’ll be charged with possession of firearm by felon, possession with intent to manufacture sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession of synthetic cannabinoid, maint dwell/place to store controlled substance, andpossession drug paraphernalia.

If you know where Whitaker is, call deputies at 252-641-7911.

